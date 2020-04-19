Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 863.89

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 860.56 ($11.32).

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut JD Sports Fashion to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a report on Friday.

LON JD traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 504.20 ($6.63). 3,200,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 534.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 734.59. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

