BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Tops $37,826.15

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $37,826.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04507904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008744 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.