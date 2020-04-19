BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $15,116.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.38 or 0.04505815 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

