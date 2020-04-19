Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 3,471,900 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CVGW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. 259,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

