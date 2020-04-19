Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 1,856,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,236. The firm has a market cap of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.30. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

