Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.
CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.
In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 1,856,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,236. The firm has a market cap of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.30. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
