CanYaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $529.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04507904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008744 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

