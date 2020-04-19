Cashaa Reaches Market Cap of $5.22 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $3,601.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

