CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.38-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.CDW also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38 EPS.

CDW stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

