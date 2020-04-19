CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.CDW also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.38 EPS.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CDW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

