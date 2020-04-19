CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. CEVA posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $90.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $94.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.61 million, with estimates ranging from $98.03 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CEVA by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 142,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.07 and a beta of 1.26.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

