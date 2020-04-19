Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $38.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,259 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.