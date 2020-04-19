Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,942,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,482,450. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

