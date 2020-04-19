Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 5,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,109,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,299,686 shares of company stock valued at $52,209,927.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $60,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,649,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,862. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

