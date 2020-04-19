Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

KOF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 118,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

