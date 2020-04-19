Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Cohu posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 244,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,672. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $645.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

