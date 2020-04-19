Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.55. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 69,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

