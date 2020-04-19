Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

