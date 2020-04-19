Concho Resources’ (CXO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $73.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. TD Securities decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,920. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.