Consensus Market Cap Hits $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.72 or 1.00138122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061901 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

