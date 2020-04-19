Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 2,239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 205,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

