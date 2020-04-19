ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 196.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.38 ($2.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:CTEC traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.43). 4,638,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 370.00. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConvaTec Group will post 16.0088889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

