Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $461.25 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $461.25 million and $147.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00033597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.72 or 1.00138122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061901 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.