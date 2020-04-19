COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

COVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 36,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

