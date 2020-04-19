Crypto.com Coin (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, ABCC, OKEx and CPDAX. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $730.38 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.04489614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi Global, Bittrex, Bithumb, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Dcoin, DDEX, OceanEx, Bibox, BigONE, IDEX, DigiFinex, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb Global, ABCC, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CPDAX, Indodax and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.