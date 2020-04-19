Cryptoindex.com 100 One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,598.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007548 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $60,598.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04507904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

