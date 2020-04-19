CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 137,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.11. CTS has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTS by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.