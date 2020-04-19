DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 529,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,100. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

