DA Davidson Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $4.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 16,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 121.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.64% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.