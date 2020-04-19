DAEX Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.04489614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008758 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

