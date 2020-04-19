Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Debenhams earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Debenhams stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Debenhams has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

