DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 2,195,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,104. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,641.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

