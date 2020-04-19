Deutsche Bank Increases Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target to $13.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 710,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 137.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ferro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

