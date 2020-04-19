Deutsche Bank Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $56.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.76.

LYB traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

