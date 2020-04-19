Deutsche Bank Trims Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Target Price to $16.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 4,628,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

