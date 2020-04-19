Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Diamond has a market cap of $789,120.04 and $341.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,459,835 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

