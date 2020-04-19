Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,961. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.