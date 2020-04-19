Digiwage One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $16,973.34 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323774 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00420585 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014792 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005198 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

