Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCO. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of DCO traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 118,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

