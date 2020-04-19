e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,241.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,947,662 coins and its circulating supply is 17,125,302 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.