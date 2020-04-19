East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

