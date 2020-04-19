Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.