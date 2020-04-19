Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 296,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,204. Echostar has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Echostar by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.