Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
