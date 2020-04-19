Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 949,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.