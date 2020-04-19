Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 7,083,200 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 830,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $21,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $13,887,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

