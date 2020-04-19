EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.09.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $21,090,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in EQT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EQT by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 679,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

