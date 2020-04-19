Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,778. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,127,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

