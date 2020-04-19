Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERIE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.84. The stock had a trading volume of 163,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,504,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.