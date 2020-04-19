Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $7.35 on Friday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

