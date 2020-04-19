Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 6,209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 393.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 744,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,290. The firm has a market cap of $986.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

