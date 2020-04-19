Espers Reaches One Day Volume of $52.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Espers has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $376,719.07 and $52.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

